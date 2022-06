Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to you from famed Cartoonist Margolisandcox.com

Today’s cartoon features the hypocrisy and idiocy of the leftist liberals and those conservatives that don’t have the testicular fortitude to stand up for what’s right because they are cowards.

“I’m Responsible for Mass Murder” says the gun… “Oh Yeah? I’m Responsible for Obesity” says the spoon. Yes folks, liberals and cowardly conservatives are this stupid.

Check it out below!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...