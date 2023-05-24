The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day May 24, 2023: ‘Store Closing’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist Gary Varvel.

In the below cartoon, you can see a Walmart store is closing, as many are around the country due to high theft. Especially in places like Chicago and San Francisco.

Two thieves who are stealing a TV pose the question.

“I wonder why it’s going out of business?”

“I don’t know, but now we have to find another place to rob.”

Democrat policies are just that, moronic. They only protect criminals.

Check out more of Gary’s great work at GaryVarvel.com and see this amazing toon below.

