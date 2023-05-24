News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day May 24, 2023: ‘Store Closing’

- by Patriot Staff - 5 Comments.

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist Gary Varvel.

In the below cartoon, you can see a Walmart store is closing, as many are around the country due to high theft. Especially in places like Chicago and San Francisco.

Two thieves who are stealing a TV pose the question.

“I wonder why it’s going out of business?”

“I don’t know, but now we have to find another place to rob.”

Democrat policies are just that, moronic. They only protect criminals.

Check out more of Gary’s great work at GaryVarvel.com and see this amazing toon below.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

JUST IN: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Enters 2024 Presidential Race, Files FEC Paperwork to Run Just Hours Before Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

JUST IN: Following Major Boycott, Target Releases Statement on Pride Collection in MASSIVE Victory for Conservatives

BREAKING: Legendary Tina Turner Passes Away at 83

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

5 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
18 hours ago

I currently make at least $37,000 a month on the road doing extremely honest and clean work online from home. “z4 Now stay close to this job and earn more online until , after training on a specific website.

Click here…… http://maxpay1.blogspot.com

0
Reply
Glorian
Glorian
11 hours ago

Many people of USA and other world have lost their regular jobs. This washorrible and i know what is the feeling when you didnot have any money left foryour family. But i am here to share an easy solution which solves all financialproblems right now. Working from home job which can gave you more than $15kevery month just by staying at home. So follow this web now for more info andstart earning right now..

.

CLICK THIS LINK___https://striectpaysalaery00.blogspot.com

0
Reply
jocs roy
jocs roy
7 hours ago

Many people of USA and other world have lost their regular jobs. This washorrible and i know what is the feeling when you didnot have any money left foryour family. But i am here to share an easy solution which solves all financialproblems right now. Working from home job which can gave you more than $15kevery month just by staying at home. So follow this web now for more info andstart earning right now..
COPY AND OPEN THIS SITE——— https://homijob.blogspot.com

0
Reply
Jordan
Jordan
5 hours ago

Real and simple method for all to use and do some surfing over internet andstart making more than $15k every single month from home. i have made andreceived recently $15719 from this job and i do only 1 or 2 hours a day on mymobile. yeah its that much simple even work onl mobile in your part time. getthis right now and start making income from home just by follow instructionshere.
.
.
Now Here—————->>> https://Dailyearn51.blogspot.Com

0
Reply
wander eater
wander eater
1 hour ago

I love being a wander eater! Exploring new places and trying different cuisines is an incredible way to immerse myself in the culture and create lasting memories.

0
Reply