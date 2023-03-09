News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day March 8, 2023: ‘Justice Down the Drain’

- by Patriot Staff -

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the world famous cartoonist Ben Garrison, and he knocks it out of the park with his latest toon. Make sure to support Ben over at GRRRGraphics.com

The toon of course shows the fact that the January 6 committee, mainstream legacy media, RINO’s, and establishment all lied to push the January 6 narrative, and the American people bought it hook, line, and sinker.

In the following cartoon, Ben shows the Uni-Party, J6 Select Committee coming out of a sewer in D.C., and of course the water says “lies, lies, lies, lies…”

You can even seen the media’s self proclaimed Q-Anon Shamon who as Tucker Carlson pointed out on Monday night wasn’t violent, and did nothing wrong as Capitol police gave him a tour of the building.

Check out this great cartoon below of the sham Jan 6 debacle.

