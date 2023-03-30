The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day March 30, 2023: ‘Trump Policies for Dummies’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist A F Branco over at Creators.com

In this cartoon, it shows a “In Case of Emergency Break Glass” display case, with President Joe Biden holding a book that says “Trump Policies for Dummies”

Written out are are the following:

*Border Security

*Energy

*Economy

*Foreign Policy

Basically Biden is failing, and using things Trump did or said to try to save what’s left of his irrelevant and horrific presidency, check it out below.

