The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day March 27, 2023: ‘BIDENFLATION’

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day, March 27, 2023 comes from the super talented cartoonist Gary Varvel and it sums up exactly what’s happening in America.

The cartoon shows a massive foot standing on an American with “Bidenflation” written on it. Even funnier is the blonde hairy legs that President Joe Biden often brags about.

Make sure you’re following Gary’s amazing work at Creators.com

Check it out below.

