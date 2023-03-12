The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day March 11, 2023: ‘Fox! Shut This Liar Up!!’

When we first had this amazing cartoon scheduled to go out on Saturday March 11, 2023, it was funny. Sadly now it might actually be a reality.

Fox News looks to have actually silenced Tucker Carlson as no new video has been seen in days on his program after he dropped bombshells on Monday nights debut of the never before seen January 6 footage from the Capitol.

Our good friend A F Branco over at Creators.com put out this masterpiece entitled “Fox! Shut This Liar Up!!”

Check it out below!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

