The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day March 11, 2023: ‘Fox! Shut This Liar Up!!’

When we first had this amazing cartoon scheduled to go out on Saturday March 11, 2023, it was funny. Sadly now it might actually be a reality.

Fox News looks to have actually silenced Tucker Carlson as no new video has been seen in days on his program after he dropped bombshells on Monday nights debut of the never before seen January 6 footage from the Capitol.

Our good friend A F Branco over at Creators.com put out this masterpiece entitled “Fox! Shut This Liar Up!!”

Check it out below!

