The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day July 7, 2022: ‘Your Honor, the defense would like to call a surprise witness’

Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us anonymously, we honestly don’t know who created this masterpiece, but would love to give them full credit as it’s circulated all over the internet.

As you may recall last week, the morons on the January 6th unselect committee said they had a surprise witness who made insane claims that former President Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel away from the Secret Service driver and head towards the U.S. Capitol.

It was quickly debunked as multiple Secret Service agents said they would testify that it was complete bullshit. Which it was, as this fiasco and circus continues while the American people suffer.

Check out this amazing cartoon below depicting what a complete shit show the January 6 committee truly is.

