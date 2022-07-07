News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day July 6, 2022: ‘Biden-Democrat Disaster’

Patriot Staff July 6, 2022 No Comments

Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the infamous cartoonist BRANCO of FlagandCross.com

An amazing depiction of what the Democrats are doing to America, and a symbol of what’s to come in the 2022 midterm elections as Joe Biden and the Democrats have lead America to a complete and total dumpster fire economically, militarily, and in every sense of the word.

Gun Issues, Abortion, Jan 6 Hearings, American on fire, and meanwhile Americans are fed up!

Check out the amazing graphics and cartoon below:

Patriot Staff

