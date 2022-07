Our Cartoon of the Day comes from the amazing and talented famed cartoonist Ben Garrison over at GrrrGraphics.com

In the cartoon below, you’ll see Joe Biden flying a plane with “Joe 2024” on it and Uncle Sam riding in the backseat of the plane looking scared out of his mind.

“Ready for my smooth landing?” it’s a scary thought that this lunatic is talking of running again in 2024 when he can’t even complete sentences in 2022. Wrong Way Joe!

Check it out below!

