Today’s cartoon of the day c comes to us from famed cartoonist Tom Stiglich at TomStiglich.com and he absolutely nails it.

America has been in the middle of a heat wave, and the media is warning about it, but they continue to fail to talk about the insane amount of deadly violence in Democrat ran cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. , Detroit, Memphis, etc.

“Current Conditions Pose a Significant Threat to Life…”

“The Heat Wave or Violent Crime in Democrat Cities?”

