Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the amazing and talented cartoonist BRANCO over at Americans-Care.com and Creators.com

In the cartoon below, you can see an incompetent Joe Biden pouring gas onto a dumpster fire which is the entire nation under the leadership of the radical Democrats.

“I’m from the Government and I’m here to help.”

Didn’t President Ronald Reagan warn us about this?

