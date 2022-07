Todays Cartoon of the Day comes to you from famed Cartoonist Gary Varvel at Creators.com

As the left pushes for Green Energy, they fail to tell you how they plan for average Americans to afford these insane ideas.

They are also the same people telling you to turn your thermostat up and to save and conserve while in the same breath telling you to switch from gas to an electric vehicle. Makes sense right?

That’s why todays Cartoon of the Day just makes sense, common sense!

Check it out below!

