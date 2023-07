Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented cartoonists over at Creators.com and the super talented Ramirez.

Today’s Cartoon features Jason Aldean and someone from CMT saying that he doesn’t represent small town America or their brand.

To which Aldean responds with “What Country Are You From?”

Check out this awesome cartoon below!

