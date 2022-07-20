The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day July 19, 2022: ‘… Along With Our Narrative!’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist Fuller over at Artizans.com and is completely nailing the insanity of the woke, radical, left in America.

The Cartoon depicts the lefts attitude that a legal gun carrying citizen stopped a mass shooting and a madman at an Indiana Shopping Mall this past Sunday night.

Check it out below!

“How tragic that an armed citizen would take the law into his own hands and stop a shooter at an Indian Mall by killing him…”

“…Along With Our Narrative!”

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...