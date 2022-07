Today’s cartoon of the day comes to you from famed cartoonist Gary Varvel, and it’s simply amazing!

Lego Movie: “Build Back Blunders”

As you can see from the hilarious cartoon, it’s Lego characters of Mayorkas, Karine Jean-Pierre, President B, Jill all in Lego Movie style like everything is fine.

Check it out below!





A Lego Movie starring the master-builder President Business, I mean, Biden.

