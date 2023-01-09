The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Jan 9, 2023: ‘Fauci Retires’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed Cartoonist Ben Garrison over at GRRRGraphics.com

In the following Cartoon entitled “Fauci Retires” you can see a list of all of the insane things done throughout Fauci’s career that are criminal.

Things such as double masks, deadly mandates, gain of function research, misinformation, tanking the American economy, working hand in hand with big Pharma, torcher and murder of beagles experimented on, money to China, you get the picture, the list is astronomical.

Fauci still the governments highest paid asset has yet to be held accountable for the mounting evidence against him.

Elon Musk however is set to drop the Fauci Files this week on Twitter, it’s about to get dicey for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Check out this amazing toon below.

