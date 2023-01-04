News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Jan 3, 2023: ‘Wired In’ #TwitterFiles

by Patriot Staff

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famous cartoonist A.F. Branco, and it sums up what we are seeing with the most recent Twitter files releases.

The Cartoon features the Twitter Files and marching orders for the media and big tech.

The machine shows CNN, MSNBC, NPR, CBS, ABC, New York Times, Facebook, Washington Post, PBS, and Google. The way Twitter was being manipulated by the Democrats in office and the FBI and other government agencies is frightening.

Check out today’s cartoon “Wired In” below.

