The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Jan 23, 2023: ‘The Next Item Up For Bid is a Dozen Eggs’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

A hilarious cartoon that speaks of the landscape of America right now, with the insane and out of control prices and shortages under the Biden Regime.

As you may know, eggs are at an astronomical price, some blame the bird flew, others blame Democrats stupidity, maybe a little of both?

Varvel nails it though with this hilarious and epic cartoon.

The cartoon shows an auctioneer at the high end auctiohouse Sotheby’s and he says “The Next item for bid is a dozen eggs.”

Keep in mind a dozen eggs are as high, and sometimes even higher than $10 per dozen in some areas and rising in Joe Biden’s America.

Check out this amazing cartoon of the day below!

