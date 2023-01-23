The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Jan 23, 2023: ‘The Next Item Up For Bid is a Dozen Eggs’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

A hilarious cartoon that speaks of the landscape of America right now, with the insane and out of control prices and shortages under the Biden Regime.

As you may know, eggs are at an astronomical price, some blame the bird flew, others blame Democrats stupidity, maybe a little of both?

Varvel nails it though with this hilarious and epic cartoon.

The cartoon shows an auctioneer at the high end auctiohouse Sotheby’s and he says “The Next item for bid is a dozen eggs.”

Keep in mind a dozen eggs are as high, and sometimes even higher than $10 per dozen in some areas and rising in Joe Biden’s America.

Check out this amazing cartoon of the day below!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



