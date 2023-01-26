News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘It’s Okay, She’s Transgender

by Patriot Staff

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist A.F. Branco of Creators.com and he absolutely nails this considering the political landscape.

As you know, the left along with the public schools and media in America are working overtime to indoctrinate and trying to normalize the LGBTQ movement in the country.

Drag Queen story hours, teaching sex to kindergartner’s, it’s an out of control dumpster fire of epic proportions, a modern day Sodom and Gomorrah if you will.

In the cartoon below, you see the depiction of a pervert flashing a child, a criminal offense. However as the cartoon shows, there’s the Democrat party coming along to say “It’s okay, she’s transgender.”

The Cartoon shows how they are trying to normalize the sexualization of children in America, and justify their corrupt and horrific actions.

Check out the cartoon below, it is eye opening to what is truly happening to this once great nation.

Before you get offended by this cartoon, why don’t you ask yourself what your grandparents would be saying right now.

What would Jesus be saying right now?

What are you saying to your own children?

Isn’t it time to start acting like adults, Americans, and putting an end to this nonsense in our nation?

