The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘I’m Gonna Need to See Some Proof of Vaccination’ [FLASHBACK EDITION]

Patriot Staff September 27, 2022 No Comments

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day is a flashback to 2021, and its’ nice to see that most Americans are moving past this insanity.

The Cartoon from Lisa, shows Superman trying to rescue an old woman hanging off a bridge, and a government official asking for proof of vaccination.

“I’m Gonna Need to See Some Proof of Vaccination”

Check it out below!

