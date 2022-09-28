The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘I’m Gonna Need to See Some Proof of Vaccination’ [FLASHBACK EDITION]

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day is a flashback to 2021, and its’ nice to see that most Americans are moving past this insanity.

The Cartoon from Lisa, shows Superman trying to rescue an old woman hanging off a bridge, and a government official asking for proof of vaccination.

“I’m Gonna Need to See Some Proof of Vaccination”

Check it out below!

