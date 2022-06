Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day is from the talented Cartoonists at Gargolis & Cox.

In the cartoon, they show good ole Joe Biden trimming the gas tax, that won’t even put a dent in what’s hurting average Americans.

“Ill just trim this nasty ol’ federal gas tax.”

Yes folks, it’s that stupid. Check out the amazing cartoon below and make sure to visit www.margolisandcox.com for more great toons!

