The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day 7/3/22: ‘I Got A State Tax Refund!’

Sunday’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day for July 3rd is from the talented cartoonist Gary Varvel of Creators.com and nails it as usual.

“I got a state tax refund!” and “Good, now you can buy your own bike and stop riding mine to work”

A depiction of the horrific economy and inflation under President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Check it out below!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...