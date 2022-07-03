The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day 7/3/22: ‘I Got A State Tax Refund!’

Sunday’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day for July 3rd is from the talented cartoonist Gary Varvel of Creators.com and nails it as usual.
“I got a state tax refund!” and “Good, now you can buy your own bike and stop riding mine to work”
A depiction of the horrific economy and inflation under President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Check it out below!
Start currently earning weekly over $7,000 to 8,000 by doing terribly straightforward and straightforward home based mostly job online. Last month I actually have created $32,735 by doing this online job just in my part time for under two hrs. every day victimisation my laptop. This job is simply amazing and easy to try and do partially time. everyone will now get this and begin earning additional bucks online just by follow:-
.
directions here:☛☛☛ http://dollarspay12.tk