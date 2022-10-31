News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Halloween Oct 31, 2022: ‘Trick or Cheat’

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day for Halloween comes to us from the infamous A. F. Branco a world renowned cartoonist with insane talent. He nails this one as usual.

Painting the scene is someone wearing a Democrat Donkey Heat and instead of Trick or Treat, they’re saying “Trick or Cheat!”

Check it out below, it’s phenomenal! Make sure you check out more from Branco over at SwampMonsters.news

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Death Row Inmate Cuts Off Penis, Smears Feces on Wall During MELTDOWN Over Food Package

Israeli President Says He’s ‘Extremely Pleased’ that Kanye West is Being Canceled: Personally Met with Biden to Condemn Ye [VIDEO]

Arkansas Democrat Candidate for State Auditor Arrested for Felony Terroristic Threatening

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
15 minutes ago

Consistently made over $26,000 in extra income from home with the benefit of smooth playback and sticky online interest. ~o140~ I actually made $18,636 with this perfect home income. Everyone can now without a doubt.

make extra money online by using—— https://makeyourpay6.pages.dev

0
Reply