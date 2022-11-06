The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day for Nov 6, 2022: ‘Republicans Want to Destroy All the Progress We’ve Made’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed Cartoonist A F Branco over at Creators.com

As you can see, it’s Joe Biden talking about how the Republicans want to destroy the progress he’s created with the other Democrats in office. Unfortunately the progress is all around him.

Border Security, there is none, blaming Trump (He’ hasn’t been around in 2 years), The economy, Free Speech, Education, CRT, Fentanyl Deaths, and on and on we go. The Democrats have destroyed America in about 20 months. It’s quite sad.

Check out this great toon below! And visit Creators.com for more!

