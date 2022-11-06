News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day for Nov 6, 2022: ‘Republicans Want to Destroy All the Progress We’ve Made’

- by Patriot Staff - Leave a Comment

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed Cartoonist A F Branco over at Creators.com

As you can see, it’s Joe Biden talking about how the Republicans want to destroy the progress he’s created with the other Democrats in office. Unfortunately the progress is all around him.

Border Security, there is none, blaming Trump (He’ hasn’t been around in 2 years), The economy, Free Speech, Education, CRT, Fentanyl Deaths, and on and on we go. The Democrats have destroyed America in about 20 months. It’s quite sad.

Check out this great toon below! And visit Creators.com for more!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Hilarious Democrat Midterm Ad: Vote for the Status Quo from The Babylon Bee is the Funniest Thing We’ve Seen Today [VIDEO INSIDE]

Two People Charged in Double Murder of Pregnant Woman and Her Fetus in Arkansas

Trump Takes Cheap Shot at DeSantis During Pennsylvania Rally in Stunning Move [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments