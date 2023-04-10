The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Easter Sunday April 9, 2023: ‘Happy Easter’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed and legendary cartoonist A.F. Branco Cartoons over at Creators.com
In this amazing cartoon for your Easter Sunday, A.F. Branco shows death knocked unconscious as Jesus leaves the tomb on Resurrection Sunday.
It’s a beautiful non political cartoon for your Easter Sunday, please share it and enjoy. Make sure to visit A.F. Branco’s amazing work over at Creators.com as well!
Check out the Cartoon below:
