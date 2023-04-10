The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Easter Sunday April 9, 2023: ‘Happy Easter’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed and legendary cartoonist A.F. Branco Cartoons over at Creators.com

In this amazing cartoon for your Easter Sunday, A.F. Branco shows death knocked unconscious as Jesus leaves the tomb on Resurrection Sunday.

It’s a beautiful non political cartoon for your Easter Sunday, please share it and enjoy. Make sure to visit A.F. Branco’s amazing work over at Creators.com as well!

Check out the Cartoon below:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

