The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘Do The Biden Shuffle’

Matt Couch September 26, 2022 No Comments

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented folks over at GRRRGraphics.com and Tina Toon!

“Do the Biden Shuffle,” pretty much sums up the pretender in chief very well, doesn’t it?

As you probably know, Biden continues to have trouble getting off stage, knowing where to go, when to speak, and has no idea where he’s at half the time. This amazing cartoon sums him up nicely.

“Make a Shuffle to the Left.”

“Make a Shuffle to the Right.”

“Spin around like a Clown, now you’re outta sight.”

“That’ the Biden Shuffle!”

Check it out below!

