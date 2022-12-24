News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day December 23, 2022: ‘… And Some Lasagna for Garfield’

A throwback from Christmas past for your Cartoon of the Day here at The DC Patriot.

From famed cartoonist of Garfield Jim Davis, comes this beautiful and wonderful Christmas cartoon featuring Santa and Garfield.

You can see the stockings are hung with “Odie” and “Jon” and of course “Garfield” and even “Lyman.”

Santa is putting presents under the tree and he’s finishing up with “…and some lasagna for Garfield.”

Wasn’t it simpler times back in the day my friends? Check it out below!

