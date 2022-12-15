News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day December 14, 2022: ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA’

This might be one of the most accurate and hilarious Cartoon of the Day’s we’ve ever posted here at The DC Patriot, but it’s oh so accurate.

From famed cartoonist and our friend Gary Varvel, this just sums it up. With “HAHAHAHAHAHAHA” written all over it, you can see the the villains looking at the headlines of the latest newspaper.

The latest headlines read “Russia Trades WNBA Player for Merchant of Death.”

What a joke this country is under the Biden regime, it is an absolute international laughing stock.

Check out the cartoon below.

