The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day December 14, 2022: ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA’

This might be one of the most accurate and hilarious Cartoon of the Day’s we’ve ever posted here at The DC Patriot, but it’s oh so accurate.

From famed cartoonist and our friend Gary Varvel, this just sums it up. With “HAHAHAHAHAHAHA” written all over it, you can see the the villains looking at the headlines of the latest newspaper.

The latest headlines read “Russia Trades WNBA Player for Merchant of Death.”

What a joke this country is under the Biden regime, it is an absolute international laughing stock.

Check out the cartoon below.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



