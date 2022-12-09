The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Dec 8, 2022: ‘Son, Have You Ever Experienced Such Profound Silence’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist Gary McCoy over at Cagle.com.

You can see in the Cartoon a father and son looking up at the sky with a crescent moon. The father asks the son “Son, have you ever experienced such profound silence” and the sons reply is perfect with todays Democrat Party.

“Sure, the left-wing media’s response to the Twitter files.”

Perfect, isn’t it? Check it out below!

