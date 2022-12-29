The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Dec 29, 2022: ‘The Nothing Burger’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist the amazing Gary Varvel.

In this perfectly illustrated cartoon of the laughable January 6 Committee, Varvel nails it once again on what an absolute sham the entire nearly two years has been.

As you can see its’ a burger box, with “Jan. 6 Committee” on the side, and “Criminal Referral” on the lid.

The title of this masterpiece, since its’ an empty box with no burger inside. “The Nothing Burger.” Which is exactly what this entire fiasco has been. Well done Gary, and make sure you visit GaryVarvel.com for more great toons and classic drawings!

Check it out below!

