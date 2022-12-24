The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Dec 24, 2022: ‘Christmas Group Therapy’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed Cartoonist Glenn McCoy over at GlennMcCoy.com

An amazing Christmas Cartoon for you on your Christmas Eve entitled “Christmas Group Therapy.”

A hilarious toon that shows magical characters of Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, and an Elf.

Santa: “I don’t believe in myself.”

Frosty: “I think I’m Bi-Polar.”

Rudolph: “All the other reindeer laugh and call me names.”

Elf: “I’m trapped in a dead-end job.”

Check out this amazing cartoon below that really sums up America and the weak world in 2022.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



