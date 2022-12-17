The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Dec 17, 2022: Twitter Files

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the famed cartoonist Gary Varvel over at Creators.com
As you can see by the cartoon, it shows Joe Biden in bed with Hunter Biden, the media, the FBI, and of course a Donkey, because why not.
Check it out below, this really hits home doesn’t it?
Check it out below!
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go