The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘BIDENOCCHIO’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

Gary nails this one with what seems to be every single Joe Biden speech having a plethora of lies and things that never actually happened being involved with them.

Check out the artwork, and then the list, and it’s never been more accurate!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...