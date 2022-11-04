News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: ‘BIDENOCCHIO’

- by Patriot Staff - Leave a Comment

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com

Gary nails this one with what seems to be every single Joe Biden speech having a plethora of lies and things that never actually happened being involved with them.

Check out the artwork, and then the list, and it’s never been more accurate!

