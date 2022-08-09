News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 8, 2022: ‘ROGUE’

Matt Couch August 8, 2022 No Comments

We don’t know who made today’s Cartoon of the Day, but it absolutely crushes it and knocks it out of the park with what’s happening in America.

As you may have heard on Monday evening, President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home was raided by the corrupt FBI as the partisan witch hunt against him to keep him from running in 2024 continues.

Check out this amazing cartoon below entitled “ROGUE.”

If you know who created this gem, please let us know so we can give them credit!

Matt Couch

See author's posts

