News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: August 7, 2023 ‘Look, UFO’

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Todays The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented A F Branco over at Creators.com

In this well done and well orchestrated cartoon from master cartoonist BRANCO, it shows Joe and Hunter Biden trying to distract Americans from the real truth of the Biden Regime and brand.

The Cartoon has piles of dirt that say “Biden Bribery Scandal” and “Bidenomics” as well as charts pointing out the insane inflation and gas and food prices.

Check out this masterpiece below and make sure to visit Creators.com for more great cartoons.

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Pastor Brian Gibson From the Eagles Next at His Church in Amarillo, Texas

U.S. Trucking Giant Yellow Corp Comes to a Halt After Almost a Century in Operation

Traitorous Pence Celebrates Latest Trump Indictment with Ridiculous Tweet Storm and Interviews [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments