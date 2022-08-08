News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 7, 2022: ‘Want to RETHINK those Defense Cuts Now, Ms. Pelosi?’

Patriot Staff August 7, 2022 No Comments

The following cartoon of the day comes to us from talented cartoonist Michael P Ramirez over at www.michaelpramirez.com

A hilarious cartoon that shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane being trailed by multiple Chinese fighter jets with the caption of “Want to RETHINK those Defense Cuts Now, Ms. Pelosi?”

Check it out below!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments