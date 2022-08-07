The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 6, 2022: ‘Save the Planet’ with Mayor Pete

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the amazing cartoonist A.F. Branco over at SwampMonsters.news
As you can see below, it’s got the lovely Mayor Pete Buttigieg, now Transportation Secretary under Joe Biden with a sign that says “Save the Planet.” The only problem as the cartoon points out, is his charging station is still be powered by coal. Yes, liberals are this stupid! “Buy an EV!”
Check it out below!
