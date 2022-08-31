The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 31, 2022: ‘What’s That Tell You?’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from one of the talented cartoonists over at Creators.com
“Biden Illegally Transferred Student Loan Debt From PHD’s to Plumbers…”
“What’s that Tell You?”
“Trump’s a Semi-Fascist?”
Yes folks, liberals are that stupid, check out the amazing cartoon below.
