The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 22, 2023: ‘I Knew Playing in Red Baseball Caps Was a Mistake’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day showcases the FBI targeting anyone wearing red hats.
Below you can see Charlie Brow and Snoopy wearing read baseball hats and they were apparently playing catch.
Charlie Brown says: “I knew paying in red baseball caps was a mistake”
This cartoon depicts just how weaponized and insane the Department of Justice is in America under the Biden Regime.
Check it out below.
