The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 22, 2022: ‘I’m Thinking of Running for President’

Today’s Cartoon of the day comes to us from the super talented cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com
Gary knocks this one out of the park as he depicts a reporter interviewing Liz Cheney about her insane notion that she may run or President. Keep in mind she just lost in Wyoming by nearly 40 points, which is absurd and unheard of for an incumbent Congressional member.
“I’m thinking of running for President.”
“As a Republican or Democrat?”
Check it out below!
