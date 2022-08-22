News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 21, 2022: ‘Mar-A-Lago Raid’

Patriot Staff August 21, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the famous Cartoonist Margolis & Cox over at MargolisandCox.com

Did the Mar-a-Lago raid blow up in the face of the FBI? Did the former President set them up knowing that they were spying on him? This story is just getting started America.

Check it out below! The amazing Cartoon entitled “Mar-a-Lago Raid” shows President Trump with his finger in the barrel of a rabbit we believe is depicting Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the gun of course has blown up in the face of the AG.

We’d love to hear your thoughts, please comment below and sign up to follow our news here at The DC Patriot!

