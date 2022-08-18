The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 18, 2022: ‘Carter on Steroids’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented A.F. Branco over at Creators.com and he knocks it out of the park as usual.
From the cartoon as you can see below, it has a picture of former President Jimmy Carter on the left, and current President Joe Biden on the right. “Carter on Steroids” is exactly what the American economy looks like. It’s an out of control dumpster fire, check out the toon below!
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
My co-worker’s auntie gets $93 associate degree hour from home. She has been laid-off from work for three months. the previous month her pay check was $24750 simply functioning (Rt77) from home 3 hours a day.. see this link…………… WorkLink1