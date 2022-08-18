News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 17, 2022: ‘Democracy Democracy’

Patriot Staff August 17, 2022 No Comments

Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed Cartoonist Hunter from the Washington Times. It’s absolutely phenomenal.

As you can see it’s an enraged Donkey running with the Statue of Liberty’s head on the end of a spear, heading straight for the raid at Mar-a-Lago. There’s no one more radicalized that leftist loons, and this cartoon nails it.

Check it out below, and comment with your feedback.

