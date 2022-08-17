News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 16, 2022 is SAVAGE: ‘Cheney Dynasty’

Patriot Staff August 16, 2022 No Comments

Today’s D.C. Patriot Cartoon of the Day is absolutely savage, but we believe most conservatives will find it quite enjoyable.

The Cartoon shows the list of Dynasty’s that President Donald J. Trump has ended.. Bush Dynasty.. Clinton Dynasty… McCain Dynasty… and now Cheney Dynasty as she lost Tuesday night in Wyoming to Harriet Hageman.

Check it out below, this is amazing!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments