The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day August 16, 2022 is SAVAGE: ‘Cheney Dynasty’

Today’s D.C. Patriot Cartoon of the Day is absolutely savage, but we believe most conservatives will find it quite enjoyable.

The Cartoon shows the list of Dynasty’s that President Donald J. Trump has ended.. Bush Dynasty.. Clinton Dynasty… McCain Dynasty… and now Cheney Dynasty as she lost Tuesday night in Wyoming to Harriet Hageman.

Check it out below, this is amazing!

