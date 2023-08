Today’s Cartoon of the Day at The DC Patriot comes to us from the uber talented AF Branco!

Entitled ‘Bidenomics is working’ it features everything you’d expect it to and more from Branco.

-Higher Grocery Prices

-Higher Gas Prices

Record Credit Card Debt

Higher Interest Rates

Higher Crime

Higher Taxes

Check it out below and make sure to visit creators.com for more!

