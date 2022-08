Today’s cartoon of the day comes to us from the famed cartoonist A F Branco over at Creators.com

The cartoon absolutely nails the ridiculous and fraudulent “Inflation Reduction Act” which literally did nothing but weaponize the IRS against conservatives and hard working Americans.

“Before the Inflation Reduction Act”

“After / 87,000 New IRS Agents, Weaponized”

Check it out below

