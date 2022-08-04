The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 3, 2022: ‘Biden’s Whale’

Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed Cartoonist the amazing Gary Varvel. You can check out all of Gary’s amazing work at GaryVarvel.com
The Cartoon shows Biden and Uncle Sam in a bot title “USA” in the mouth of a massive Whale with “Recession” written on the gums. Biden trying to use a tiny trolling motor to get out and screaming, “We’re NOT in a recession.”
Check it out below!
