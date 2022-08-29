The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 28, 2022: ‘We’re Flying’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the amazing cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com
The cartoon shows Joe Biden riding a pig with “Inflation Reduction Act” on it while screaming out “I’m Flying!”
It’s typical Joe, clueless about what’s really happening as the Democrats continue to hurt working class Americans more and more.
Check it out below!
