The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 27, 2022: “You Are What You Eat” – Klaus Schwab

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist Ben Garrison of GRRRGraphics.com
WEF head Klaus Schwab who’s set on pushing in the “Great Reset” with globalists, satanists, and other corrupt Democrats made the statement not long ago “You are what you eat.” The reference of course to humans might have to get used to eating bugs with food shortages. How about kissing our ass Klaus?
Check out the amazing Cartoon below!
