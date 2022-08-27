News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 27, 2022: “You Are What You Eat” – Klaus Schwab

Patriot Staff August 27, 2022 No Comments

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist Ben Garrison of GRRRGraphics.com

WEF head Klaus Schwab who’s set on pushing in the “Great Reset” with globalists, satanists, and other corrupt Democrats made the statement not long ago “You are what you eat.” The reference of course to humans might have to get used to eating bugs with food shortages. How about kissing our ass Klaus?

Check out the amazing Cartoon below!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments