News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 24, 2022: ‘Oh Look, He’s So Generous!’

Matt Couch August 24, 2022 No Comments

Today’s cartoon of the day comes to you anonymously but it hits the nail on the head as the Idiot in Chief is now forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for those who acquired the debt in the first place.

The Socialists aka Democrats are in full swing trying to destroy American from within. If you know who created this cartoon, please message us at the contact info below, we’d love to give them credit.

“Oh Look! He’s so Generous!”

“That’s your wallet Jackass”

It’s perfect, isn’t it?

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments